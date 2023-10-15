Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.79 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and approximately $218,455.33 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00005422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,330,333 coins and its circulating supply is 21,506,199 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

