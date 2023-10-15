Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.09 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $32.09 million and $196,097.52 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00005546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,330,333 coins and its circulating supply is 21,506,199 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,324,123 with 21,503,862 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.47825315 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $209,848.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.