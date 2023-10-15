Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,840.79 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00005436 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $222,840.79 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,330,333 coins and its circulating supply is 21,506,199 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

