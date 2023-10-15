MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $11.52

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $52.31 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $11.52 or 0.00042615 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,030.04 or 0.99994218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.39805503 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,612,482.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

