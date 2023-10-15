Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Down 13.4% in September

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 334,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 381.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MBCN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 9,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

