MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Trading Up 3.3 %

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,165. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

