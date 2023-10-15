Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.
About Mitsubishi
