Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

