Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 651,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 133,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

