Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.88 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $139.52 million and $5.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003233 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,753,587 coins and its circulating supply is 767,128,383 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

