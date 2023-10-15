Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $139.37 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,717,617 coins and its circulating supply is 767,093,272 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

