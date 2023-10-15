Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Update

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPVDF remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 186,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,728. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

