MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ LIFWW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 262,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,803. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

