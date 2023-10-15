MTY Food Group (MTYFF) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MTY Food Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MTY Food Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTY Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MTY Food Group Competitors 749 3752 5101 72 2.46

Valuation & Earnings

MTY Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.30, suggesting a potential upside of 54.45%. As a group, “Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 19.62%. Given MTY Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares MTY Food Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MTY Food Group N/A N/A 26.31 MTY Food Group Competitors $2.17 billion $184.56 million 621.78

MTY Food Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MTY Food Group. MTY Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

MTY Food Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MTY Food Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Restaurants” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 170.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MTY Food Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A MTY Food Group Competitors 7.87% -17.50% 3.35%

Summary

MTY Food Group competitors beat MTY Food Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc. operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc. and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc. in July 2003. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

