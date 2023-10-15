Nano Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00227360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.27 or 0.00795136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00563723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00124870 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

