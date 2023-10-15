National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,854,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 10,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.4 days.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 47,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

