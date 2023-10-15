Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0405 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $28,166.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00150439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012667 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003699 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

