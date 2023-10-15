Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $29,111.53 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00151268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

