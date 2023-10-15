Neblio Market Cap Achieves $834,593.12 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $834,593.12 and approximately $74,914.05 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Neblio
Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,781,402 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neblio
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.