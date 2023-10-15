Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $110.89 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,217,902,154 coins and its circulating supply is 42,569,128,654 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

