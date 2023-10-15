Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 681,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

