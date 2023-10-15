Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,169,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 12,625,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 285.7 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $0.53 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
