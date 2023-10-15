Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,169,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 12,625,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 285.7 days.

OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $0.53 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

