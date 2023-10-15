Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

NPEGF remained flat at $17.34 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

