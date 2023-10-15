Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 37,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,394. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.26 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

