NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRKBF remained flat at 49.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. NKT A/S has a 52 week low of 49.39 and a 52 week high of 49.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 49.43.

NKT A/S Company Profile

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

