Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 16.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,129 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 110,274 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 614,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.15. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

