Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 91,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 27,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.