NYM (NYM) 1-Day Volume Tops $892,345.76

NYM (NYM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $892,345.76 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 556,649,848.191054 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.10174627 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $896,527.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.