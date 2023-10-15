OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in OceanPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanPal by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OceanPal by 9,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OceanPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter.

OceanPal Price Performance

NASDAQ OP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 70,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. OceanPal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

