OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

OFSSH remained flat at $20.76 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

