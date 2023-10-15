Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 143,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Onfolio Stock Performance

Onfolio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Onfolio has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 273.40% and a negative return on equity of 8,169.12%.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

