Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Optiva from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Optiva Stock Performance

Optiva Company Profile

Shares of RKNEF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055. Optiva has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

