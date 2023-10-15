Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in September

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,411,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
