Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in September

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,411,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

