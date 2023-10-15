Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Otsuka stock remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.