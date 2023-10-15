Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Otsuka stock remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.
Otsuka Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.