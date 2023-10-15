Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $11,912.87

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $11,912.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00227360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.27 or 0.00795136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00563723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00124870 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,104,352 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

