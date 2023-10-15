Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,608,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 2,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.4 days.

PARXF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

