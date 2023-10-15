PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Update

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCS Edventures!.com Stock Performance

PCSV stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,152. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. PCS Edventures!.com has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. PCS Edventures!.com had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 137.44%.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

