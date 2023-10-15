Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Short Interest Update

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perception Capital Corp. II

In other Perception Capital Corp. II news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,323 shares in the company, valued at $876,519.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 51.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 102,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,937,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

About Perception Capital Corp. II

NASDAQ PCCT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,367. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-enabled sector. Perception Capital Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

