Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.6 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDF remained flat at C$168.35 during trading on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$164.03 and a 12 month high of C$238.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$211.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDRDF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$220.00.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

