Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,063,800 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 43,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,909. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 10.43%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
