Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 143,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,406. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.84. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

