Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in September

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.5 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.