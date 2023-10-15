Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in September

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.5 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.75.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.