Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys 249,200 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the quarter. Weibo accounts for approximately 4.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Weibo worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after buying an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 482,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

