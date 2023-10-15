Polygon Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $162.38 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,299,803,031 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars.
