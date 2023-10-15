Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.4 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
