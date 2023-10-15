Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMCUF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pro Medicus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

PMCUF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. Pro Medicus has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

