Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Prom has a market cap of $72.77 million and $1.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00014655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.50 or 0.99961658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07442716 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,778,308.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

