Prom Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $73.38 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00014858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07442716 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,778,308.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

