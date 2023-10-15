Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,271 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Public Storage worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.12. 601,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,376. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $254.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

