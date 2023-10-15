Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $5.57 or 0.00020464 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $55.73 million and $19,067.24 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.6308192 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,201.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

