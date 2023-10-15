QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132,711.67

QUASA (QUA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. QUASA has a market cap of $132,711.67 and approximately $2,833.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,237.65 or 0.99981810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002318 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00094409 USD and is down -16.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,276.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

